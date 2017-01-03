Crime 27 mins ago 9:50 a.m.KPD: Armed robbery suspect stole $200 from lottery winner
Anyone with information on the person's identity or information about the crime is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department's crime information line at 215-7212. Surveillance photo taken on Jan. 1, 2017.
