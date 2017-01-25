College Athlete Allegedly Stalked Teen Cheerleader Before Fatal Shooting

A former college football player stalked a high school cheerleader for weeks before fatally shooting her as she slept inside her east Tennessee home, newly filed charges claim. William Riley Gaul, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and felony murder, WVLT-TV reported.

