Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility faces trial

Environmental groups are taking the Tennessee Valley Authority to trial over waste ash from an aging coal-fired power plant northeast of Nashville, saying it polluted the Cumberland River in violation of the Clean Water Act. In a bench trial starting Monday in federal court in Nashville, the Tennessee Clean Water Network and Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association say the pollution is due to the TVA's faulty storage of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal for energy.

