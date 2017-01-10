Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility faces trial
Environmental groups are taking the Tennessee Valley Authority to trial over waste ash from an aging coal-fired power plant northeast of Nashville, saying it polluted the Cumberland River in violation of the Clean Water Act. In a bench trial starting Monday in federal court in Nashville, the Tennessee Clean Water Network and Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association say the pollution is due to the TVA's faulty storage of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal for energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Future Past
|5
|Abortion (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Depends
|11
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings?
|Jan 24
|BaxterV
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|Jan 18
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC