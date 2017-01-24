Broadway's Patrick Ryan Sullivan Stars in Annapolis Shakespeare...

Annapolis Shakespeare Company's production of Our Town by Thornton Wilder , directed by Sally Boyett and starring Broadway's Patrick Ryan Sullivan , will open January 27 at the Annapolis Shakespeare Theatre at 1804 West Street. Thornton Wilder 's OUR TOWN - Winner of the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and described by Edward Albee as "...the greatest American play ever written," follows the small town of Grover's Corners through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity."

