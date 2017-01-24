Broadway's Patrick Ryan Sullivan Star...

Broadway's Patrick Ryan Sullivan Stars in Annapolis Shakespeare...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Annapolis Shakespeare Company's production of Our Town by Thornton Wilder , directed by Sally Boyett and starring Broadway's Patrick Ryan Sullivan , will open January 27 at the Annapolis Shakespeare Theatre at 1804 West Street. Thornton Wilder 's OUR TOWN - Winner of the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and described by Edward Albee as "...the greatest American play ever written," follows the small town of Grover's Corners through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) 1 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 197
Abortion (Mar '09) 1 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 10
Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings? Tue BaxterV 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Mon BaxterV 1
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Mon BaxterV 1
News Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.... Jan 18 just a guy i knew 1
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08) Jan 18 Robin 191
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,245,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC