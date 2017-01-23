Ashley Judd melts down, blasts The Donald with teen's wild poem

Ashley Judd used her time on stage yesterday to read thousands of Women's March protesters a wild, wide-ranging poem written by a 19-year-old Tennessee woman who blasted President Trump as a "man who looks like he bathes in Cheetos dust." "My name is Ashley Judd and I am a feminist ... and I bring you words from Nina Donovan, a 19-year-old in Middle, Tenn.," the actress shouted as she took the mic from activist Michael Moore.

