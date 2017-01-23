Ashley Judd melts down, blasts The Donald with teen's wild poem
Ashley Judd used her time on stage yesterday to read thousands of Women's March protesters a wild, wide-ranging poem written by a 19-year-old Tennessee woman who blasted President Trump as a "man who looks like he bathes in Cheetos dust." "My name is Ashley Judd and I am a feminist ... and I bring you words from Nina Donovan, a 19-year-old in Middle, Tenn.," the actress shouted as she took the mic from activist Michael Moore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings?
|1 hr
|BaxterV
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|21 hr
|BaxterV
|1
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|21 hr
|BaxterV
|1
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|Jan 18
|just a guy i knew
|1
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 18
|Robin
|191
|Micheal Stewart
|Jan 17
|Mattress monkey
|1
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Jan 17
|james
|8,698
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC