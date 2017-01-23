Amy Poehler, America Ferrera, Kerry Washington among the many stars...

Amy Poehler, America Ferrera, Kerry W...

Americans took to the streets across the nation yesterday to remind the world that they will hold the new administration accountable for legislature that effects the civil rights of women, the LGBTQ community, immigrants and all demographic minorities in a mass demonstration called the Women's March. Galvanizing the crowds in Washington D.C.'s National Mall and many other states were celebrities coming out to make speeches, sing songs, or just be there to show solidarity.

