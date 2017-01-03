Alexander Meets With Tennessee Insurance Commissioner
Senator Lamar Alexander hosted Tennessee Insurance Commissioner Julie McPeak at a meeting of Senate Republican health committee members along with state insurance commissioners from Maine and Wisconsin to hear the commissioners' input on providing relief from the Obamacare emergency, and also their ideas for improving America's health coverage ... (more)
