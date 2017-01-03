Alcoa School District surveys roads, ...

Alcoa School District surveys roads, deciding if it should close Read Story Ginna Roe

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Side roads around East Tennessee are still slick. Snow is covering streets in some areas and patches of ice are hiding underneath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08) 18 hr cuz 446
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Jan 6 BUYER BEWARE 8,697
News Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ... Jan 6 Better World Girl 2
News Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle... Dec 31 guest 3
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... Dec 28 feaud 3
News Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14) Dec 27 Kat 31
Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky (Jul '16) Dec 25 Aya Quest 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,996

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC