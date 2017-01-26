Alabama pain doctor leaves practice w...

Alabama pain doctor leaves practice with pending administrative complaint against him

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAAY

A pain clinic with practices in Decatur and Madison stopped seeing patients after the owners said a deal to transfer ownership fell through. Dr. Mark Murphy who runs North Alabama Pain Services distributed a letter to patients in December announcing that on January 9 physicians from The Valley Group would take over the practice and Murphy would remain on board as an advisor for "three to six months."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16) Fri Future Past 5
Abortion (Mar '09) Fri Depends 11
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) Jan 25 CuntyMcTwatterson 197
Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings? Jan 24 BaxterV 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
News Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.... Jan 18 just a guy i knew 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,336,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC