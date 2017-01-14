AAA says 78% of Tennesseans will Travel in 2017
All signs are pointing to a busy year for vacationers and the travel industry. According to a recent AAA Consumer Pulsea survey, 78 percent of Tennesseans are planning to take a vacation in 2017 - with most planning trips to warm weather destinations in the U.S. and abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution is stupid
|7 hr
|Evolutionisalie
|1
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|10 hr
|Tennesseesucks
|1
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Fri
|Factoid
|2
|looking for an older cabin or home to rent chea...
|Jan 12
|sue
|1
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|cuz
|446
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|BUYER BEWARE
|8,697
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Jan 6
|Better World Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC