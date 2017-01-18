A nation cheers, and fears, as Trumpa s moment looms

Trump Hotel staff carry dresses for a prayer service set for the day after Donald Trump gets sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, D.C. Photo taken Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Daniel Ohtola, of Tennessee, sells souvenirs outside the Trump Hotel the day before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.