42 reports of voter fraud in Tennessee in 2016 Read Story Jake Lowary
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett confirmed Wednesday there were more than three dozen reported instances of potential voter fraud in the three major 2016 elections, but said he remains "confident" in the integrity of the current voting system. Hargett's acknowledgement of reports is a break from his previous claims that Tennessee's voting system integrity was strong and there were no reports of voter fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|18 min
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Abortion (Mar '09)
|25 min
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|10
|Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings?
|Tue
|BaxterV
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Mon
|BaxterV
|1
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Mon
|BaxterV
|1
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|Jan 18
|just a guy i knew
|1
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 18
|Robin
|191
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC