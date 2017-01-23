42 reports of voter fraud in Tennessee in 2016 Read Story Jake Lowary

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett confirmed Wednesday there were more than three dozen reported instances of potential voter fraud in the three major 2016 elections, but said he remains "confident" in the integrity of the current voting system. Hargett's acknowledgement of reports is a break from his previous claims that Tennessee's voting system integrity was strong and there were no reports of voter fraud.

