42 reports of voter fraud in Tennesse...

42 reports of voter fraud in Tennessee in 2016 Read Story Jake Lowary

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett confirmed Wednesday there were more than three dozen reported instances of potential voter fraud in the three major 2016 elections, but said he remains "confident" in the integrity of the current voting system. Hargett's acknowledgement of reports is a break from his previous claims that Tennessee's voting system integrity was strong and there were no reports of voter fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) 18 min CuntyMcTwatterson 197
Abortion (Mar '09) 25 min CuntyMcTwatterson 10
Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings? Tue BaxterV 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Mon BaxterV 1
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Mon BaxterV 1
News Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.... Jan 18 just a guy i knew 1
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08) Jan 18 Robin 191
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC