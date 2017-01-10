10 people shot at party in Brownsville

According to Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls, there was a high school party at the National Guard Armory, located in the 200 block of Morgan Street. During the party, a fight broke out and someone started shooting around 11:45 p.m. Originally, reports said that eight teens were injured, but Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that number is actually 10, ranging in ages from child to young adult.

