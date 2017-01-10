10 people shot at party in Brownsville

According to Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls, there was a high school party at the National Guard Armory, located in the 200 block of Morgan Street. During the party, a fight broke out and someone started shooting around 11:45 p.m. Originally, reports said that eight teens were injured, but Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that number is actually 10, ranging in ages from child to young adult.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.