Wildfires that killed 14 voted top Tennessee story of 201a

Wildfires that killed 14 voted top Tennessee story of 2016

The devastation from wildfires that roared out of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, torching hundreds of buildings and leaving 14 people dead, has been voted the top Tennessee news story of 2016, according to an annual Associated Press survey of reporters, editors and broadcasters. Forest fires had been burning for weeks amid drought conditions in eastern Tennessee that persisted through the fall.

