Wildfires that killed 14 voted top Tennessee story of 2016

In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, Allan Rivera holds onto his son Nathan Rivera, 23 months old, as he looks at the remains of their home for the first time, in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Wildfires ravaged the tourist town of Gatlinburg, in the shadow of the Great Smoky Mountains, killing 14 people, destroying businesses and leaving hundreds of people homeless just after Thanksgiving.

