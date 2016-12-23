U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiative Implemented In East Tennessee
At the direction of the U.S. Attorney General, in early 2013 the U.S. Department of Justice launched a review of the criminal justice system in order to identify reforms that would ensure federal laws are enforced more fairly and-in an era of reduced budgets-more efficiently, said officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky
|45 min
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Fri
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI...
|445
|Hillary For Tennessee To Open Chattanooga Offic...
|Dec 15
|Bayless
|2
|East Tennessee organizations welcome visitors f... (May '16)
|Dec 14
|Oliver Conway
|2
|'We're Sorry'--Apology For Slavery: Too Little,... (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Putins Welcome
|2,133
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC