Tydings recommended to head Tennessee Board of Regents

Flora Tydings, who served as president of Athens Technical College for 12 years before being named president of Chattanooga State Community College in 2015, has been recommended by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam as the next chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents system. The board is scheduled to hold a conference call meeting Tuesday to vote on Tydings' appointment to oversee the state's 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.