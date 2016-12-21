TMA's Thorne awarded Spirit of Transportation Leadership award

More than 200 Middle Tennessee mayors, legislators and community leaders met recently for the Nashville Area MPO's annual Partnership Luncheon, which highlighted the organization's successes from the year and honored individuals and organizations who have made a significant contribution to Middle Tennessee's transportation initiatives over the past year. The ceremony culminated with presentation of The Spirit of Transportation Leadership award to Diane Thorne, TMA Regional Transportation director.

