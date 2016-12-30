The yeara s biggest stories of 2016, from Central Virginia and beyond
With just one day left in 2016, 8News is taking a look back at what made headlines across Central Virginia and the nation, from natural disasters to major investigations. January started off for the record books: The Powerball lightning bolt finally struck, with three states having lucky ticket holders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Sat
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI...
|445
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC