The Latest: Trump has 35 electoral votes of the 270 he needs
The Latest on the Electoral College meeting Monday to formally elect Donald Trump the nation's 45th president : With wins in Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia, Donald Trump now has won 35 electoral votes of the 270 he needs to formally win the presidency. Clinton won the popular vote in the Nov. 8 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI...
|445
|Hillary For Tennessee To Open Chattanooga Offic...
|Dec 15
|Bayless
|2
|East Tennessee organizations welcome visitors f... (May '16)
|Dec 14
|Oliver Conway
|2
|'We're Sorry'--Apology For Slavery: Too Little,... (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Putins Welcome
|2,133
|HCSO Safe Journey Program Personnel Honored By ...
|Dec 11
|STASH
|1
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Dec 9
|Robbins girl
|8,696
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC