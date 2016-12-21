Tennessee Uninsured Motorists Identified by New Insurance Verification System
The Tennessee Department of Revenue is launching a new insurance verification system in early 2017 to promote compliance with the state's Financial Responsibility Law. Ahead of the program's launch next month, the Department of Revenue is encouraging motorists to ensure that proper insurance coverage or other financial responsibility is in effect for their vehicles.
