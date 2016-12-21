Tennessee Prepares to Move Alcohol License, Permit...

Tennessee Prepares to Move Alcohol Li...

Monday Dec 19

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will migrate licensing, permitting and evidence-cataloging processes fully online, an agency official said, following a new audit suggesting that a paper-based culture and computer software issues are behind two series of irregularities, one dating to 2007. The audit by the State of Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury was released in November and scrutinized programs and activities from July 1, 2011, to March 31, 2016.

