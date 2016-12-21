Tennessee Poison Center at Vanderbilt Warns About Danger of Button Batteries
Button batteries are small round batteries found in items such as toys, greeting cards, watches, hearing aids, games and flashing jewelry-all products in the average American household during the holiday season. Toxicologists at the Tennessee Poison Center , housed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, say that adults need to be aware that all too often these little batteries find their way into little people.
