Tennessee Highway Patrol to conduct "No Refusal"...

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a "No Refusal" traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2016 New Year's Eve holiday period beginning Friday, December 30th, at 6:00pm and concluding Sunday, January 1st, at 11:59pm. State troopers will perform saturation patrols and bar/tavern checks as well as seat belt, sobriety and driver's license checkpoints during the holiday.

