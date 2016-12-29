Tennessee father mistakenly charged child support in two states
Despite paying thousands of dollars' worth of child support to the State of Tennessee, the State of Florida also took money from a Johnson City father. Stephen Johnson was informed in a letter from the Florida Department of Revenue in October that he owed the state more than $6,000 in back child support.
