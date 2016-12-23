Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announces Holiday Enforcement
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has announced a reminder that the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be out in force during the holiday season to ensure travelers reach their destinations safely. State Troopers will focus their attention on impaired driving and seat belt usage during the holiday, beginning on Friday, December 23rd, and ending at midnight on Sunday, December 25th.
