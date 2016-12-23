Tennessee Department of Safety and Ho...

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announces Holiday Enforcement

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Clarksville Online

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has announced a reminder that the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be out in force during the holiday season to ensure travelers reach their destinations safely. State Troopers will focus their attention on impaired driving and seat belt usage during the holiday, beginning on Friday, December 23rd, and ending at midnight on Sunday, December 25th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... 2 hr crimes 1
Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky Sun Aya Quest 2
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Dec 23 Bummm 2
News Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore... Dec 19 AntemuraleChristi... 2
News Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08) Dec 17 PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI... 445
News Hillary For Tennessee To Open Chattanooga Offic... Dec 15 Bayless 2
News East Tennessee organizations welcome visitors f... (May '16) Dec 14 Oliver Conway 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC