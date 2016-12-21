Tennessee Dem says GOP governor's cabinet lacks diversity
Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris says the resignation of Human Services Commissioner Raquel Hatter leaves only one commissioner who isn't white out of 29 members. None are African American.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|6 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|2
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky
|Sun
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI...
|445
|Hillary For Tennessee To Open Chattanooga Offic...
|Dec 15
|Bayless
|2
|East Tennessee organizations welcome visitors f... (May '16)
|Dec 14
|Oliver Conway
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC