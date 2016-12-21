Tennessee AG: ban on ballot box selfi...

Tennessee AG: ban on ballot box selfies is constitutional

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

According to the Tennessean , Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III issued an opinion that the ban doesn't violate voters' free speech rights. The 2015 law makes it a misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine or up to 30 days in jail to shoot images inside a voting booth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14) 2 hr Kat 31
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... Mon Old Tranny Micheal 2
Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky Dec 25 Aya Quest 2
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Dec 23 Bummm 2
News Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore... Dec 19 AntemuraleChristi... 2
News Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08) Dec 17 PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI... 445
News Hillary For Tennessee To Open Chattanooga Offic... Dec 15 Bayless 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,781

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC