Tenn. Freshwater Pearl Museum a 'total wipeout' after fire A fire tore through the Tennessee Freshwater Pearl Museum Tuesday night in Birdsong, completely destroying the building. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/21/tenn-freshwater-pearl-museum-total-wipeout-after-fire/95716748/ The Tennessee Fresh Water Pearl Museum in Benton, Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.