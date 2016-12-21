TDOT worker struck on I-40 on Christmas Eve dies Read Story Natalie Neysa Alund, Tennessee

Metro police have charged Dennis Roldan Castellanos Moreno, 37, with driving without a license and being without insurance in connection to the incident. According to a police report, Castellanos Moreno "failed to pay due attention to vehicles slowing down in traffic and was forced to stop his vehicle too fast, which caused him to lose control and strike a TDOT worker on the side of the roadway assisting a stranded motorist."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.