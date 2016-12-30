Tax relief available for Sevier County residents after wildfires
Tennesseans who live in any federally declared natural disaster area, like Sevier County, and receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency can request a refund of sales tax for certain items up to $2,500. Items that qualify include major appliances, furniture, and building supplies used to restore, repair or rebuild a primary residence.
