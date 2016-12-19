Resources Available For Those Impacted by Wildfires, Severe Storms In Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services offers several resources for those impacted by the recent wildfires and severe storms in Tennessee and has helped provide coordinated mental health services on site in Gatlinburg as the recovery phase of that disaster continues.
