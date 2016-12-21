Reports: FedEx truck crumpled by freight train in Tennessee
Authorities say a freight train has hit a FedEx truck at a crossing in the Tennessee community of Franklin, leaving the truck crumpled and shattered. Fire officials tell local media organizations the truck was turning onto a private road with no arm crossing at the time Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Wed
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Tue
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI...
|445
|Hillary For Tennessee To Open Chattanooga Offic...
|Dec 15
|Bayless
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC