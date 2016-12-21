Presidential Election Tops Busy 2016 for Memphis Voters

Slightly more than 60 percent of the county's voters cast a ballot either during early voting in October or on the Nov. 8 Election Day. It was the third and final election of Shelby County for the year, starting with the March ballot topped by the Tennessee presidential primary and followed by the August state and federal primaries as well as county elections for Shelby County Schools board seats and General Sessions Court clerk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.