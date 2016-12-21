Presidential Election Tops Busy 2016 ...

Presidential Election Tops Busy 2016 for Memphis Voters

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Slightly more than 60 percent of the county's voters cast a ballot either during early voting in October or on the Nov. 8 Election Day. It was the third and final election of Shelby County for the year, starting with the March ballot topped by the Tennessee presidential primary and followed by the August state and federal primaries as well as county elections for Shelby County Schools board seats and General Sessions Court clerk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... Wed feaud 3
News Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14) Tue Kat 31
Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky Dec 25 Aya Quest 2
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Dec 23 Bummm 2
News Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore... Dec 19 AntemuraleChristi... 2
News Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08) Dec 17 PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI... 445
News Hillary For Tennessee To Open Chattanooga Offic... Dec 15 Bayless 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,059

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC