Police give family a puppy after they suffer aa
Police give family a puppy after they suffer a terrible loss When police heard this family's dog died in an accident, they decided to take action. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2hcBICN MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- When the Payne sisters lost their dog in an accident last Monday, they had no idea their tragedy would spur others to step in and provide them with a surprise that would change their lives just a few days later.
