Hundreds of open-heart surgery patien...

Hundreds of open-heart surgery patients in TN could be at risk for fatal infection

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

Hospitals have been sending letters to patients who had the surgery anytime between January 2012 to November 2016, warning them of the risk. Vanderbilt said it sent letters to 400 patients when it learned about the potential contamination of a device it used during open-heart surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... 14 hr feaud 3
News Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14) Tue Kat 31
Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky Dec 25 Aya Quest 2
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Dec 23 Bummm 2
News Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore... Dec 19 AntemuraleChristi... 2
News Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08) Dec 17 PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI... 445
News Hillary For Tennessee To Open Chattanooga Offic... Dec 15 Bayless 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,527 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,547

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC