Hundreds of open-heart surgery patients in TN could be at risk for fatal infection
Hospitals have been sending letters to patients who had the surgery anytime between January 2012 to November 2016, warning them of the risk. Vanderbilt said it sent letters to 400 patients when it learned about the potential contamination of a device it used during open-heart surgery.
