He was one of Americaa s finest statesmen. But at first, he wasna t old enough to be one.
Henry Clay may be considered one of America's finest statesmen, but at the time he was sworn in as a senator from Kentucky, he wasn't constitutionally old enough to hold the office. According to the Senate Historian, Clay took the oath on Dec. 29, 1806, four months shy of his 30th birthday.
