Girl Scout troop lends aid to children in Tenn. -
Girl Scout Troop 2402 wanted to do something special this holiday season. When many children were worried about what toys they were getting for Christmas, the girls of Troop 2402 were thinking of others, specifically the children affected by Tennessee wildfires.
