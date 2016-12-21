Gatlinburg church damaged by fire giv...

Gatlinburg church damaged by fire gives to others in need

A church damaged by a wildfire in Gatlinburg continued to hold an annual dinner for those in need despite many of its members losing their homes and possessions. The Tennessean reports Banner Baptist Church lost its youth building in a wildfire last month that killed 14 people and burned more than 2,400 buildings in the surrounding area.

