Gatlinburg church damaged by fire gives to others in need
A church damaged by a wildfire in Gatlinburg continued to hold an annual dinner for those in need despite many of its members losing their homes and possessions. The Tennessean reports Banner Baptist Church lost its youth building in a wildfire last month that killed 14 people and burned more than 2,400 buildings in the surrounding area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky
|6 hr
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI...
|445
|Hillary For Tennessee To Open Chattanooga Offic...
|Dec 15
|Bayless
|2
|East Tennessee organizations welcome visitors f... (May '16)
|Dec 14
|Oliver Conway
|2
|'We're Sorry'--Apology For Slavery: Too Little,... (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Putins Welcome
|2,133
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC