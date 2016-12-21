FTB Advisors recognized for customer service
FTB Advisors, First Tennessee Bank's wealth management group, has been recognized for its customer service by Greenwich Associates in the 2016 Greenwich Excellence Awards for Wealth Management and Personal Investment Services. Evaluating more than 150 providers, the release said that Greenwich associates selected a total of 12 that performed at higher levels compared to their peer institutions.
