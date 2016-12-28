First Night's Top Ten of 2017 Announced in Music City

First Night's Top Ten of 2017 - critic Jeffrey Ellis ' annual review of the best in Tennessee theater - were revealed tonight during a live Facebook broadcast at 7:30 p.m. , with Actor's Bridge Ensemble and Studio Tenn/TPAC leading the nods in this year's listing of categories. Evelyn O'Neal Brush, as Emilie, Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight, Tennessee Women's Theater Project Ellis' nods for the best performances and productions of the previous calendar year were announced by the team of co-hosts for Midwinter's First Night , at which the winners of First Night Awards will be announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.