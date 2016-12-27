Fights break out at malls across the U.S.
Disturbances that included gunfire, massive brawls and food-court fights played out at more than a dozen malls across the country in what proved to be a chaotic day after Christmas. The disturbances, some of which were captured on social media, prevented some shoppers from clearing off clearance racks and returning Christmas gifts as they intended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|12 hr
|Kat
|31
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Mon
|Old Tranny Micheal
|2
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI...
|445
|Hillary For Tennessee To Open Chattanooga Offic...
|Dec 15
|Bayless
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC