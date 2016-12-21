Family: Country star's widower killed man to protect teen
The widower of country music singer Jean Shepard was trying to protect his teen granddaughter when he shot and killed the girl's ex-boyfriend in his suburban Nashville home Saturday, family told the Tennessean. But Benny Birchfield, 79, was too late to save the girl, who later died, family said.
