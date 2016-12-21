Extreme drought sparks local, regiona...

Extreme drought sparks local, regional wildfires

Extreme drought conditions lasting several months were a contributing factor to wildfires that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage locally and in other portions of East SMOKE WAS VISIBLE for days following wildfires near Chilhowee Mountain in October. Fires occurred in three sections of the Cherokee National Forest, in the Cohutta Wilderness, and later in the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area, where lives were lost and millions of dollars in damages were reported.

