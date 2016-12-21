Entering new job, Tennessee head of colleges draws praise
The new Tennessee Board of Regents chancellor has officially gotten the job, drawing praise from Gov. Bill Haslam and higher education officials. The Tennessean reports Flora Tydings was confirmed as college system chancellor Tuesday.
