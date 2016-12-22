East Tennessee churches opt-out of Sunday service, opt-in to more time with family
Christmas is on Sunday this year, which leaves many families contemplating if they should attend a church service on Christmas morning or spend time opening gifts with their family. Dr. Trenton J. Stewart, the lead pastor at Foothills Church in Maryville, is hoping make the choice for families easy.
