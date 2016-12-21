Duncan visits J. Frank White Academy -
U.S. Rep. John J. "Jimmy" Duncan recently visited the campus of Lincoln Memorial University to speak the students of J. Frank White Academy. During the visit, which took place in the Sam and Sue Mars Performing Arts Center, JFWA students learned about the day-to-day duties of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
