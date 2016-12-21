Dick Harmon: With passing of BYU's LaVell Edwards, the list of...
In 2016 this world lost many iconic figures, faces that will live in our memories forever, the latest being LaVell Edwards, whose mourning will definitely continue into 2017. In talking to former BYU football players whose lives were impacted in so many ways by the lovable Edwards, feelings were tender, emotions were raw and tears flowed freely from grown men who'd put their college careers behind them decades ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|2 hr
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Wed
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI...
|445
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC