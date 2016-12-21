December -
Two Macon County residents are part of the "Tennessee Twenty" which won $420.9 million in the lottery. Amy O'Neal and Steve Huffman, both of Macon County, are a part of the group that is now referring to themselves as the "Tennessee 20" after they claimed their winnings on Wednesday in Nashville.
