Deadly school bus crash spurs 1 company to add seat belts

A Tennessee company that operates buses for charter schools in Nashville says it plans to add seatbelts to its entire fleet in response to a fatal bus crash in Chattanooga that left six children dead. Gray Line Tennessee told The Tennessean that it will add seat belts to half of its 44 buses by next fall, and then to the rest of its fleet by the following school year either through retrofitting or new purchases.

